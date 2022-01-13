Man allegedly shoots self in hand, arrested on domestic violence charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man who told police that he shot himself in the hand is facing domestic violence charges after also saying he was fighting with his wife all day.

Toledo Police crews were flagged down at Jackson and 12th on Wednesday night for a man who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand.

Thomas Allen, 42, told police that he had been fighting all day with his wife and that he also had a gun in his pocket. As the argument continued, the gun went off and he sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand.

Allen was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and then booked into the Lucas County Jail on charges of domestic violence.

