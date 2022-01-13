Notre Dame Academy canceling classes Friday due to COVID-19 absences

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Notre Dame Academy is canceling classes on Friday, Jan. 14, due to short staffing from COVID-19 related absences.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18, as the school will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. An official with Notre Dame said the school will undergo a deep cleaning during the time off as it normally does.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.