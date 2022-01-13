Traffic
Notre Dame Academy canceling classes Friday due to COVID-19 absences

(KAIT)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Notre Dame Academy is canceling classes on Friday, Jan. 14, due to short staffing from COVID-19 related absences.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18, as the school will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. An official with Notre Dame said the school will undergo a deep cleaning during the time off as it normally does.

