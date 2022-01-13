Officials respond to hazmat situation in North Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Emergency crews were called to a hazardous materials situation on Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Matzinger in Toledo.

According to officials, a car slid off the road and ran into a propane tank that warms the CSX train tracks. The tank rolled onto its side and began leaking.

No evacuations were needed. Toledo Fire & Rescue responded and turned off the tank.

Matzinger was closed at the time but has since reopened.

The train tracks remain closed to train cars until the tank is fixed, but automobiles can go across the crossing.

