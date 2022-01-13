Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Officials respond to hazmat situation in North Toledo

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Emergency crews were called to a hazardous materials situation on Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Matzinger in Toledo.

According to officials, a car slid off the road and ran into a propane tank that warms the CSX train tracks. The tank rolled onto its side and began leaking.

No evacuations were needed. Toledo Fire & Rescue responded and turned off the tank.

Matzinger was closed at the time but has since reopened.

The train tracks remain closed to train cars until the tank is fixed, but automobiles can go across the crossing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have a partial plate number of the car the suspect was driving.
Police: Male driver hits 8-year-old with his vehicle in school parking lot and takes off
TFRD crews work at a fire in the 800 block of Vinton on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Two houses damaged in South Toledo fire on Wednesday morning
Man Putting On Mask
Businesses consider letting employees with COVID come to work
If the Supreme Court finds Ohio's new statehouse maps unconstitutional, it will order the...
Ohio Supreme Court tosses GOP redistricting map
Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a black Cadillac sedan.
A woman seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident is looking for answers

Latest News

Buckeye Broadband president and general manager Geoffrey Shook told The Toledo Blade that none...
Ransomware attack on vendor shuts down Buckeye email services
Marcus Hartford is walking more easily after a recovery from covid complications doctors called...
Local chef defying the odds in “miracle” recovery from covid complications
MLK Day
Local MLK Day celebration set for Monday
Witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a black Cadillac sedan.
A woman seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident is looking for answers