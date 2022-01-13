Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Prince Andrew’s military affiliations, royal patronages returned to queen

FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during an...
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during an interview.(Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Prince Andrew’s honorary military titles and royal patronages have been returned to Queen Elizabeth II with her “approval and agreement.”

More than 150 navy and army veterans had written to the queen asking her to strip Andrew of all his military ranks and titles after a U.S. judge said Wednesday a sex assault lawsuit against Andrew could go ahead.

In a joint letter issued by the group Republic, they said Andrew had “brought the services he is associated into disrepute.”

The palace said in a brief statement that “with the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen.”

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” the statement added.

A U.S. district judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a civil case against Andrew by an American woman, Virginia Giuffre, who alleges the royal sexually abused her when she was 17.

District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrew’s lawyers that Giuffre’s lawsuit should be thrown out at an early stage because of an old legal settlement she had with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier she claims set up sexual encounters with the prince.

He stressed that he wasn’t ruling on the truth of the allegations.

Andrew’s lawyers have said that the royal never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre and that he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”

Palace officials have declined to comment on the “ongoing legal matter.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have a partial plate number of the car the suspect was driving.
Police: Male driver hits 8-year-old with his vehicle in school parking lot and takes off
TFRD crews work at a fire in the 800 block of Vinton on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Two houses damaged in South Toledo fire on Wednesday morning
Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a black Cadillac sedan.
A woman seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident is looking for answers
Man Putting On Mask
Businesses consider letting employees with COVID come to work
If the Supreme Court finds Ohio's new statehouse maps unconstitutional, it will order the...
Ohio Supreme Court tosses GOP redistricting map

Latest News

A Miami-Dade police officer rescues a dolphin caught in a fishing net.
WATCH: Florida police officer rescues dolphin trapped in fishing net
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
COVID-19 pill rollout stymied by shortages as omicron rages
President Joe Biden also announced that starting next week 1,000 military medical personnel...
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron
FILE - Vivek Shandas, a professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University, takes a...
The heat stays on: Earth hits 6th warmest year on record