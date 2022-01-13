Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Remains found in 2003 in Minn. identified as man missing since 1970

Donald Rindahl’s remains were found in August 2003 during an excavation project.
Donald Rindahl’s remains were found in August 2003 during an excavation project.(Source: WCCO/CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) - Authorities have learned that human remains found nearly two decades ago in Minnesota belong to a man who went missing in the 1970s.

It’s all thanks to new DNA profiling technology that led the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department to a breakthrough in the case.

Donald Rindahl’s remains were found in August 2003 during an excavation project.

At the time, authorities believed the remains belonged to a white male and that they had been buried up to 28 years.

The remains were identified by the same lab that in 2021 identified the remains of a teen killed in Texas in 1980.

The new technology allowed investigators to build a DNA profile and found a distant relative who matched the remains.

That led them to two siblings, one of whom said their brother had been missing since 1970.

The siblings provided DNA samples, and authorities were able to use it to identify Rindahl’s remains.

Rindahl’s death is classified as undetermined, though authorities said they believe it was a homicide.

They think he was buried in late 1970 or early 1971, when he was 22 years old.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have a partial plate number of the car the suspect was driving.
Police: Male driver hits 8-year-old with his vehicle in school parking lot and takes off
TFRD crews work at a fire in the 800 block of Vinton on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Two houses damaged in South Toledo fire on Wednesday morning
Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a black Cadillac sedan.
A woman seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident is looking for answers
Man Putting On Mask
Businesses consider letting employees with COVID come to work
If the Supreme Court finds Ohio's new statehouse maps unconstitutional, it will order the...
Ohio Supreme Court tosses GOP redistricting map

Latest News

A Miami-Dade police officer rescues a dolphin caught in a fishing net.
WATCH: Florida police officer rescues dolphin trapped in fishing net
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
COVID-19 pill rollout stymied by shortages as omicron rages
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during an...
Prince Andrew’s military affiliations, royal patronages returned to queen
President Joe Biden also announced that starting next week 1,000 military medical personnel...
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron
FILE - Vivek Shandas, a professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University, takes a...
The heat stays on: Earth hits 6th warmest year on record