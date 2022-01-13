Rockets will play Ohio State in 2022 season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo’s 2022 football schedule was released Thursday, with six games on the home slate for the Rockets.

Toledo opens the season with a pair of non-conference home games vs. Long Island (Sept. 3) and UMass (Sept. 10), followed by non-conference road trips to Ohio State (Sept. 17) and San Diego State (Sept. 24).

Toledo will play eight Mid-American Conference games on dates that are still to be determined. The Rockets will host Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan and Kent State, with road games at Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan.

Ticket information and attendance policies for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.

Toledo was 7-6 in 2021 and earned its fifth bowl berth under Head Coach Jason Candle.

UT schedule (WTVG)

