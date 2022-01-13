TPD facing off against Columbus police in charity hockey game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department will be taking on the police from Ohio’s capitol in a charity hockey game later this month.

TPD officers will take to the ice against officers from the Columbus Police Department in the Hockey Helping Heroes game at The Huntington Center on January 30th. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Fallen Officer Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The fund helps the families of fallen safety officers in Ohio pay for college tuition.

