Two sent to hospital after Wednesday morning crash on I-75

Two people were injured in a crash on Wednesday morning in Monroe County.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Two people were sent to the hospital, including a juvenile male after a car crashed into the back of a semi-truck early Wednesday morning in Monroe County.

The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police were called to I-75 near Swan Creek Rd. around 5:30 a.m.

Troopers determined a Ford Edge SUV, driven by a 28-year-old woman, was traveling north on the freeway. The vehicle had an unsecured juvenile male passenger in the rear seat. As the vehicle approached Swan Creek Rd., it crashed into the rear of a semi.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi was uninjured. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

MSP said it is unclear whether excessive speeds or intoxicating substances were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post.

