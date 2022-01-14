Traffic
1/14: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Lake-effect snow this afternoon; heavier snow east Monday AM
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A few lake-effect snow showers are expected to develop east of I-75 this afternoon, with temps plunging overnight and staying in the low-20s Saturday (single-digit windchills as well). Our system late Sunday/early Monday keeps drifting eastward -- still not much impact in Toledo, but Erie/Huron Counties could still wake up to multiple inches of snow on the ground. We’ll keep you posted.

