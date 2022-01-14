Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Charges filed against 4 in slaying of off-duty LA cop

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck...
Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged four people in connection with the robbery and killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer and allege the suspects are tied to a street gang.

Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County.

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.

There was an argument and gunfire was exchanged between the assailants and the officer. Arroyos’ girlfriend was not hurt.

The defendants are charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering and are expected to make their first appearances in federal court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Twp.
Sheriff: Mother stabbed two children in Springfield Twp.
Dozens of cremains were found on the first floor of the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church...
Cremains from Toledo funeral home found in Akron church
Marcus Hartford is walking more easily after a recovery from covid complications doctors called...
Local chef defying the odds in “miracle” recovery from covid complications
Buckeye Broadband president and general manager Geoffrey Shook told The Toledo Blade that none...
Ransomware attack on vendor shuts down Buckeye email services
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a...
North Korea fires projectile in third launch this month
A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing...
Judge to decide if Wisconsin parade suspect will stand trial
Dozens of cremains were found on the first floor of the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church...
Tate Funeral Home victims speak out after remains recovered in Akron
13abc Athlete of the Week - Scotty Buff
St. Francis’ Scotty Buff - 13abc Athlete of the Week