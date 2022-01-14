Feel Good Friday: An Undeniable Bond

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s Feel Good Friday was born out of a chance meeting in the 13abc parking lot. It inspired a social media post, which led to the opportunity to meet a very special mother and son.

Jack Williams III was born with a very rare disease which is similar to cerebral palsy. While he has had a nurse in the past, his mother, Cathy, is now his sole caregiver. She takes him everywhere she goes. That included a trip from their hometown of Findlay to Toledo, where they traveled on the day of the station’s Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Toy Bash in early December 2021.

Jack and his mother are huge 13abc fans, and they often drive around to meet members of the team. As they pulled in that day, they passed 13abc’s Sashem Brey, and stopped for a brief chat and photo. In just those few minutes, Sashem was moved, witnessing the undeniable bond between mother and son, later posting about it on Facebook.

The post drew a huge response, from strangers as well as those who know the duo.

Among them: Ryan Pratt, owner of Pratt Image Salon in the Flag City. Cathy Williams has been his client for around 20 years, and on the date of her next appointment, Sashem was there - to meet the mother and son who have touched so many hearts.

“She’s by herself. A single mom, having to take care of him from the time he gets up to the time he goes to bed ... I can’t imagine what that’s like,” Pratt explained.

As a father himself, he understands and appreciates the joy Cathy takes in spending that time with her son, never complaining.

“That’s one thing: she hasn’t hid Jack from the world. She’s had him out and about to give him as many experiences as a “normal child” would have.”

Cathy, however, could not understand why she and Jack would be the focus of a news story but felt overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support she’s received for doing something about which she has never thought twice. “He’s just a blessing to me. We’ve just been in sync since the beginning.”

In a minivan that has been tweaked to allow his wheelchair to roll into the back, Jack and Cathy spend almost every moment of every day together. It may seem like a lot to the rest of the world, but when asked how she does it, Cathy doesn’t hesitate.

“I know a lot of amazing women, for one reason or another, do not have their child with them. When things get hard, that’s what I fall back on,” she says with a smile.

