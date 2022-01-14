Feel Good Friday: Bricks Of Love

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On this Feel Good Friday, we share a story that we stumbled on while working on another story. It is about a woman who was blessed to find true love - more than once.

If you are a frequent visitor to Wildwood Metropark, 87-year-old Doris Romanco may look familiar. She visits the park almost every day, gently clearing bricks laid in memory of two men who brought her much joy.

“My first husband’s name was Ralph. My second special person ... his name was Ralph. So my granddaughter said, ‘well, how are you so lucky to have two Ralphs in one lifetime?’” Romanco laughs.

Romanco’s husband passed away 30 years ago; she never thought she’d find love again. But then she met and grew close to another Ralph, who lost his own wife after a long illness.

“He was cremated, so I thought, we have to have a brick or something, some kind of memorial for him.”

That was in 2017, and since then, it has become her spot. Each day, she arrives with flowers, leaves, and other natural tokens to decorate the bricks.

“I say a little prayer and thank God for taking all these men. They were all in emotional pain and physical pain,” Romanco explained.

Her daughter says the whole family is thankful that she has a place to celebrate the special loves of her life.

“It’s wonderful. You know, sometimes you don’t get more than one chance to love other people,” says Debbie Weber. “She’s had two chances.”

If you have a story idea for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey”, you can submit it here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.