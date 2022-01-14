Huntington Center, SeaGate add mask requirement due to rising COVID cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Huntington Center and SeaGate Centre will require face masks to enter the facility starting Thursday Jan. 20.

Free disposable masks will be available at all entrances as the venues attempt to limit the spread of COVID, which has increased to the highest levels since the pandemic began two years ago.

The policy will be in place until further notice and applies to all public events at Huntington Center and SeaGate Centre, including Toledo Walleye games. All working staff in the facilities are required to wear masks at all times.

Clinics offering vaccinations and boosters are planned for selected events at Huntington Center, beginning with the concert on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The clinic will begin an hour before each event. Ending times will vary depending on the event schedule.

