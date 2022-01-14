I-75 to close overnight Friday, Saturday for bridge work
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Motorists in Toledo should be prepared for a significant detour overnight on Friday and Saturday.
The Ohio Department of Transportation will close I-75 in Toledo between 11:59 p.m.-6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights for bridge beam installations.
The detour will be along I-475.
