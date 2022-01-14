I-75 to close overnight Friday, Saturday for bridge work

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Motorists in Toledo should be prepared for a significant detour overnight on Friday and Saturday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will close I-75 in Toledo between 11:59 p.m.-6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights for bridge beam installations.

The detour will be along I-475.

I-75 will be closed through Downtown Toledo overnight on Friday and Saturday nights, 11:59 p.m.-6 a.m., for bridge beam installations. Detour: I-475. Posted by Ohio Department of Transportation - Toledo District 2 on Thursday, January 13, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.