I-75 to close overnight Friday, Saturday for bridge work

Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)(WLUC)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Motorists in Toledo should be prepared for a significant detour overnight on Friday and Saturday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will close I-75 in Toledo between 11:59 p.m.-6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights for bridge beam installations.

The detour will be along I-475.

I-75 will be closed through Downtown Toledo overnight on Friday and Saturday nights, 11:59 p.m.-6 a.m., for bridge beam installations. Detour: I-475.

Posted by Ohio Department of Transportation - Toledo District 2 on Thursday, January 13, 2022

