Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Indiana man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid

This booking photo provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Holifield, 59,...
This booking photo provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Holifield, 59, who is charged with murder in the June 1, 2021, methanol poisoning death of 64-year-old Pamela Keltz, according to Michigan City, Ind., police and the LaPorte County coroner. Holifield allegedly killed his roommate by repeatedly spiking her beverages with windshield washer fluid because he felt she was disrespecting him by not approving of his heavy drinking, authorities said.(LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a northwest Indiana man allegedly killed his roommate by repeatedly spiking her beverages with windshield washer fluid because he felt she was disrespecting him by not approving of his heavy drinking.

Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Holifield of Michigan City is charged with murder in the June 1 methanol poisoning death of 64-year-old Pamela Keltz.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Keltz confessed on May 30 to poisoning Keltz, according to court records.

The records state that Holifield told officers he first tried to poison her by putting eye drops in a cup she drank soda from, but then began putting windshield washer fluid into her soda bottles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Twp.
Mother tells 911 operator she stabbed children in Springfield Township
Dozens of cremated remains were found on the first floor of the Greater Faith Missionary...
Ohio AG’s office releases list of cremated remains found in Akron church basement
Buckeye Broadband president and general manager Geoffrey Shook told The Toledo Blade that none...
Ransomware attack on vendor shuts down Buckeye email services
Marcus Hartford is walking more easily after a recovery from covid complications doctors called...
Local chef defying the odds in “miracle” recovery from covid complications
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

After a viral social media post, Sashem gets to know a mother and son with an inspiring bond.
Feel Good Friday - An Undeniable Bond
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a test launch...
North Korea fires projectile in third launch this month
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Marines OK first religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine
The Toledo Police and Columbus Police will face off in a charity hockey game in January.
TPD facing off against Columbus police in charity hockey game