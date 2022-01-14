Traffic
January 14th Weather Forecast

Colder & Sunnier Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a few afternoon snow showers especially east of Toledo. Highs will be around the freezing mark. Flurries are possible tonight with a low in the low to middle teens. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30. Light snow is possible mainly east of Toledo early Monday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a bit warmer with highs in the middle 30s. Thursday and Friday will be much colder with highs in the low 20s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

