January 14th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a few afternoon snow showers especially east of Toledo. Highs will be around the freezing mark. Flurries are possible tonight with a low in the low to middle teens. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30. Light snow is possible mainly east of Toledo early Monday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a bit warmer with highs in the middle 30s. Thursday and Friday will be much colder with highs in the low 20s.

