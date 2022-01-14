Traffic
Judge to decide if Wisconsin parade suspect will stand trial

A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more, will stand trial.(via NBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide whether a Milwaukee man accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more, will stand trial.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is scheduled to appear in Waukesha County court for a preliminary hearing Friday.

Such hearings to decide if the defendant can be held for trial are essentially a formality. Prosecutors allege Brooks drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha on Nov. 21.

He faces scores of charges, including six homicide counts. Brooks would face mandatory life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

