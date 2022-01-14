Traffic
Neighborhood Nuisance: Home on Champion St is an eyesore and liability according to neighbors

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stephen Kellogg has lived in his home on Champion St in South Toledo for over 30 years. He says that the unkempt property next door has been a problem for years.

“Something needs to be done. Like I said it’s been going on for over 20 years. I don’t know what process the city uses, but something needs to be done,” says Kellogg. He says the current tenants don’t maintain the property and leave trash wherever they please in the yard.

“The grass gets cut maybe 2, 3 times a year at the most. It’s her children that supposedly live there and nobody does anything.” According to Kellogg, trees from the property fell onto his, and when the owners did nothing about it he had to foot the bill to get them trimmed.

Kellogg says he contacted the city of Toledo numerous times, but he has seen nothing change.

The city of Toledo told me that there has been an open case on this property since last August, and they are working to get in touch with the owners. In the meantime, the city ask neighbors to continue to keep an eye open and keep them updated on the property’s condition

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

