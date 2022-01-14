Ohio Supreme Court throws out new congressional map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the state’s new congressional map, which would have given the GOP a 12-3 advantage in Washington. The state’s highest court made the decision on a 4-3 vote.

Republicans in the state legislature approved the map last year without support from Democrats in the General Assembly. Legislators will now have to draw new district maps within the next 30 days.

The decision comes just days after another 4-3 decision by the state Supreme Court that struck down the new statewide district maps. The court ruled that the new maps violate rules against partisan gerrymandering in the Ohio Constitution.

