Pedestrian struck in Monroe Co., hospitalized in critical condition

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
Monroe County Sheriff's Office Vehicle(WILX)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A 69-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car while walking in the middle of a road in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Richard D. Stroud, 69, was walking northbound on LaPlaisance Road in the middle of the roadway just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. He was wearing dark-colored clothing.

Stroud was struck by a vehicle and thrown to the ground, where he was struck by a second vehicle.

Stroud was taken to a Toledo hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition on Friday morning. No one else was injured in the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said speed does not appear to be a factor in the incident.

Anyone with information should call 734-240-7557.

