Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Sheriff: Mother stabbed two children in Springfield Twp.

Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Twp.
Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Twp.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two children were found with critical injuries at a home in Springfield Twp. Thursday, after their mother admitted to stabbing them to a 911 operator, according to authorities.

Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said that a 28-year-old woman called 911 from the Franklin Park Mall and said she was distraught and possibly suicidal. During the conversation, she mentioned she stabbed her two children.

The woman, Jameshia Taylor, is being held in Lucas County Jail facing two counts of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence.

Lucas County Sheriff deputies arrived at the 500 block of Banquot Way in Springfield Township to find a seven-year-old and an eight-year-old both stabbed inside the home. One of them is currently in surgery at Toledo hospital in critical condition.

The woman is in custody with Toledo Police being questioned.

Officers found her sitting outside the mall on a bench.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have a partial plate number of the car the suspect was driving.
Police: Male driver hits 8-year-old with his vehicle in school parking lot and takes off
TFRD crews work at a fire in the 800 block of Vinton on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Two houses damaged in South Toledo fire on Wednesday morning
Marcus Hartford is walking more easily after a recovery from covid complications doctors called...
Local chef defying the odds in “miracle” recovery from covid complications
Dozens of cremains were found on the first floor of the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church...
Cremains from Toledo funeral home found in Akron church
Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a black Cadillac sedan.
A woman seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident is looking for answers

Latest News

Residents of Champion Street say the property has been in poor condition for years.
Neighborhood Nuisance: South Toledo home is an eyesore and liability according to neighbors
Funeral home investigation leaves Toledo families stuck with questions
Funeral home investigation leaves Toledo families stuck with questions
The shelter has staffing shortages right now.
Humane Society of Monroe County temporarily closes due to staff shortage
One referee believes poor fan behavior is a large reason for the shortage.
Referee shortage intensifies with COVID wave