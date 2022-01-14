Sheriff: Mother stabbed two children in Springfield Twp.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two children were found with critical injuries at a home in Springfield Twp. Thursday, after their mother admitted to stabbing them to a 911 operator, according to authorities.

Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said that a 28-year-old woman called 911 from the Franklin Park Mall and said she was distraught and possibly suicidal. During the conversation, she mentioned she stabbed her two children.

The woman, Jameshia Taylor, is being held in Lucas County Jail facing two counts of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence.

Lucas County Sheriff deputies arrived at the 500 block of Banquot Way in Springfield Township to find a seven-year-old and an eight-year-old both stabbed inside the home. One of them is currently in surgery at Toledo hospital in critical condition.

The woman is in custody with Toledo Police being questioned.

Officers found her sitting outside the mall on a bench.

