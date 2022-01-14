St. Francis’ Scotty Buff - 13abc Athlete of the Week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. Francis swimmer, Scotty Buff grew up around the water. Both of his parents swam in college at Arizona. There’s a ripple effect throughout the Buff family as Scotty makes a splash of his own.

Last season as a sophomore Buff set the state record in the 100-yard butterfly, a goal he has had his eye on. Recently he crossed off another by announcing his commitment to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Florida.

“A long time ago we talked about how good he was going to be, how successful he was going to be. I said just remember this talk...people are going to be looking at you and talking about you for a long time. Remember that you have goals still and we have to accomplish those goals so just take it in every once in a while, and be excited about your accomplishments, but realize there’s more to go,” said Head Coach Brent Ransom.

Buff has his sights set high, but is motivated by his family, teammates, and coach.

“I don’t think I have accomplished a little bit of what I want to. I have a long way to go to get to where I need to be. So just doing my work and putting my work in the pool and then building my relationship with my teammates. They’re the reason why this sport is fun. It’s fun to show up to practice with these guys and train because we all love each other and love the sport. It’s competition and I love being competitive,” said the junior.

His competitive edge is what drove him to the University of Florida.

“When I talked to those coaches and athletes that are at UF right now, being a Gator is being humble. It’s working hard to do everything you possibly can to be the best you possible. That’s our motto here at St. Francis as well and I believe that is exactly what a Gator is.”

