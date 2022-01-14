Toledo police release body cam video of murder suspect’s arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of shooting and killing his daughter’s grandmother pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Toledo Police released body cam video of the suspect’s arrests. The body cam shows Toledo police arresting Malcolm Fisher in the 1100 block of Joel Avenue in Toledo. Fisher was taken into custody December 17, just hours after he allegedly murdered 66-year-old Johanna Crawford and kidnapped his 9-year-old daughter.

Crawford is the grandmother of Fisher’s daughter.

Oregon police received a 911 call from a neighbor. A neighbor told police he heard a gunshot. The victim’s front door is wide open. Then the victim’s husband shows up.

The video stops just as police are about to enter the home. Officers found Crawford with a gunshot wound to her head. Investigators say the suspect shot the victim through the door.

Malcolm Fisher is being held in the Lucas County Jail on a million dollar bond. His trial is set for March.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.