BG Police asking for public’s help following City Park vandalization

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bowling Green say that the actions of a few bad actors could have an effect on the public’s access to City Park. In the past few months, police say there have been several incidents of vandalism.

Adam Skaff is a lieutenant with the Bowling Green Police Department. “I would say over the past three or four months it’s definitely double digits. For a while, the park staff was handling them on their own,” says Skaff. According to him, the City has since removed the vandalism.

Skaff told 13abc that vandalism has come in different forms. One incident was due to a viral TikTok challenge, where people were instructed to destroy public restrooms. “Most recently a lot of it has been through spray paint or permanent marker, whether it be on the side of a building or on the picnic tables or inside the bathrooms. In addition to that, some of the items inside the restroom facilities have been damaged,” says Skaff.

“I go to the park, I know a lot of people that go to the park. I don’t see the point of vandalizing anything, to be honest, it’s just ridiculous,” says Fredrick Stoldt, who is a frequent visitor at City Park. “A lot of people go there after work, I mean there are so many different activities that people do there. And for someone to try to ruin that for everyone, that is just not fair.”

BG residents and law enforcement say they are tired of the vandalism and hope it does not continue.

“The vast majority of people that are frequenting the park are there to enjoy the facilities and the action of a few are kind of disrupting that,” says Skaff.

Police ask if any park visitors see anything out of the ordinary to call and let them know.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.