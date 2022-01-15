Crews on scene of fire at Toledo Shredding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Firefighters are on scene of a fire at Toledo Shredding Saturday morning.

Crews were called the the scene about 6:30 a.m. to Toledo Shredding on the 200 block Millard Ave.

According to their website, Toledo Shredding is a scrap metal recycling facility.

Large clouds of smoke could be seen coming from the area.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

13abc has a crew on scene and will continue to bring you updates on this developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.