Dine in the 419: The Biggest Gyro in Northwest Ohio!

Inside the kitchen of The Southwest Six in Bowling Green
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - From the outside, it looks like your typical convenience store, but on the inside it’s so much more! On this week’s Dine in the 419, we’re taking you inside Southside Six in Bowling Green... and showing you how to make the biggest and best gyro in Northwest Ohio.

“We were excited to bring Lebanese food to Toledo and we are known for the best lamb gyros here in Northwest Ohio. Today we are making our famous lamb gyro, with 1.3 pounds of meat, our chicken schwarma with our famous homemade garlic sauce, our homemade hummus and pita chips and our no bake cheese cake,” shares Sam Joumaa.

Take a look at the story as Sam teaches us how to make the beirut best, and maybe just give us the secret ingredients behind his secret sauce.

