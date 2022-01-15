Traffic
Multiple fire departments battle building fire in North Baltimore

Multiple fire departments battle large fire in North Baltimore.
Multiple fire departments battle large fire in North Baltimore.(Carl Ankney)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH BALTIMORE, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple fire departments responded to a building fire in North Baltimore Saturday morning.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s, the flames broke out about 6:30 a.m. in the 200-block of Main Street, which is the location of a pizza shop and dry-cleaners.

Firefighters had the road blocked for several hours while battling the flames.

Authorities say no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

