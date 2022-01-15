Multiple fire departments battle building fire in North Baltimore

NORTH BALTIMORE, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple fire departments responded to a building fire in North Baltimore Saturday morning.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s, the flames broke out about 6:30 a.m. in the 200-block of Main Street, which is the location of a pizza shop and dry-cleaners.

Firefighters had the road blocked for several hours while battling the flames.

Authorities say no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.