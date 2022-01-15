Multiple fire departments battle building fire in North Baltimore
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH BALTIMORE, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple fire departments responded to a building fire in North Baltimore Saturday morning.
According to the Wood County Sheriff’s, the flames broke out about 6:30 a.m. in the 200-block of Main Street, which is the location of a pizza shop and dry-cleaners.
Firefighters had the road blocked for several hours while battling the flames.
Authorities say no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.