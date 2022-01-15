Traffic
Ohio reports increase of 50,299 new COVID-19 cases due to backlog of test results

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health said 30,922 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 2,357,990 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The reason for the exponential increase is due to a backlog of positive COVID-19 test results. According to a statement released on Friday:

“The Ohio Department of Health will today, and for the next several days, report an artificially high COVID-19 case count caused by a processing lag due to the unprecedented number of cases reported. A processing enhancement was implemented late Thursday to expand the state’s capacity to process a higher volume of lab results, enabling the backlog to begin to clear and to better keep up with daily processing of positive test results.”

The test results will be attributed to their proper illness onset date, according to the ODH.

An additional 512,469 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 102,004 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 12,266 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

