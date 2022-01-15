Police: Two people hurt after shooting leads to car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a shooting at a Toledo nightclub that led to a crash at Whitmer High School, according to police.

Officers responded shortly after 2a.m. Saturday to a shooting in the parking lot of Encore Nightclub on West Alexis Road.

When police arrived on scene, they found one person suffering from at least one gun shot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Moments later, officers were called out to a car that crashed into the side of Whitmer High School.

The building was not damaged, however the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police tell 13abc that the crash is connected to the shooting.

Both the crash and shooting remain under investigation.

