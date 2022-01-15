Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Restaurant reopens after staff hit by covid

Customers volunteered to bus tables, host, and wash dishes.
Staff members are once again working at El Tipico after the restaurant closed for a week due to...
Staff members are once again working at El Tipico after the restaurant closed for a week due to covid illnesses.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The restaurant industry is fast-paced.

El Tipico Restaurant, like so many other family-run businesses, has a small number of employees.

“We’re only a staff of 8 or 9 people, and you have your key players, and once one goes, it’s like a domino effect because we don’t have enough people to staff the person that’s missing with that experience,” said Dina Villa, owner of El Tipico Restaurant on South Ave.

Last Friday, Villa says she made the call to shut down for a week after she and other staff members showed symptoms of Covid.

When Dina posted to Facebook they were short-staffed and would have to close, some longtime customers decided to pitch in and help.

“They said, ‘Hey, we can come in and help? We’ll do whatever you need.’ It touched my heart. I thought that was beautiful,” said Villa. “They cleaned tables, they washed dishes, they played hostess.”

Now, after nearly a week off to recover, workers at El Tipico are back at it, taking care of customers in the same way customers took care of them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Twp.
Mother tells 911 operator she stabbed children in Springfield Township
Dozens of cremated remains were found on the first floor of the Greater Faith Missionary...
Ohio AG’s office releases list of cremated remains found in Akron church basement
Buckeye Broadband president and general manager Geoffrey Shook told The Toledo Blade that none...
Ransomware attack on vendor shuts down Buckeye email services
Marcus Hartford is walking more easily after a recovery from covid complications doctors called...
Local chef defying the odds in “miracle” recovery from covid complications
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Tecumseh Ice Sculpture Festival returns this weekend
Tecumseh Ice Sculpture Festival returns this weekend
Dozens of cremains were found on the first floor of the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church...
Families reeling over mixed up cremated remains
Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Twp.
Woman charged with stabbing her two children said she was suicidal on 911 call
Tecumseh Ice Sculpture Festival returns this weekend