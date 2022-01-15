Restaurant reopens after staff hit by covid

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The restaurant industry is fast-paced.

El Tipico Restaurant, like so many other family-run businesses, has a small number of employees.

“We’re only a staff of 8 or 9 people, and you have your key players, and once one goes, it’s like a domino effect because we don’t have enough people to staff the person that’s missing with that experience,” said Dina Villa, owner of El Tipico Restaurant on South Ave.

Last Friday, Villa says she made the call to shut down for a week after she and other staff members showed symptoms of Covid.

When Dina posted to Facebook they were short-staffed and would have to close, some longtime customers decided to pitch in and help.

“They said, ‘Hey, we can come in and help? We’ll do whatever you need.’ It touched my heart. I thought that was beautiful,” said Villa. “They cleaned tables, they washed dishes, they played hostess.”

Now, after nearly a week off to recover, workers at El Tipico are back at it, taking care of customers in the same way customers took care of them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.