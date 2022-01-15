Tecumseh Ice Sculpture Festival returns this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When the air outside feels like the inside of your freezer, it’s the perfect time to have an ice sculpture festival.

This will be the 13th time the city of Tecumseh has hosted the winter event, and this year city officials say it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

“This year we have 45 sculptures, so it’s an amazing number,” said Rhonda Nowak, the Marketing & Event Coordinator for the City of Tecumseh. “The highest we’ve ever had and it’s really exciting!”

Many local businesses sponsor a sculpture and get to choose a design that will sit out in front of their store. The sculptures are made by Ice Creations in Napoleon, OH, and there will be a new one this year that has Instagram written all over it.

“One of our big sculptures this year that I’m most excited about, I think just because I haven’t seen it before myself, is a large chair,” Nowak told us. “So yes, we will have a frozen chair that people can sit in.”

There will be an ice carving competition between professionals that visitors can gather around, watch, and vote for the winning design. And of course, no festival is complete without some appetizing dining options, including the restaurants downtown as well as a couple of food trucks. There will also be a scavenger hunt, and rewards include a discount at some of the local businesses! If you’re planning to stop by Paper Street Soap, try to find the ice sun first.

“The sun is not in front of our business,” said Victoria Lord, the owner & maker of Paper Street Soap. “So we’re offering a discount to people who find the sun, take a photo, and share it and tag us.”

It’s free to attend the festival, and it runs from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, January 15th, and Noon to 4pm on Sunday the 16th. It’s hard to beat that small-town charm, and every year that’s what the Tecumseh Ice Sculpture Festival is all about.

“Last year blew us away, it was absolutely amazing,” said Lord. “Everyone was having so much fun, all the businesses were out talking to people, and there were snacks and treats and music. So, it was just a really lively and heartwarming event.”

“It’s very fun, I’m very proud of our community,” added Nowak. “They’ve done a great job coming together.”

Reporting in Tecumseh, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News.

