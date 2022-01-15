Woman charged with stabbing her two children said she was suicidal on 911 call

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is in custody and her two children are in the hospital. On Thursday, 911 dispatchers got a call from a woman at the Franklin Park Mall who said she stabbed her son and daughter. Lucas County deputies went to the woman’s house on in Springfield Township. They found the two children inside.

Their mother, Jameshia Taylor, appeared in court Friday. She faces two charges of felonious assault and two charges of domestic violence. Taylor is set to be back in court Wednesday. In the 911 call, Taylor tells the operator at one point, that she felt like she didn’t have anyone to turn to or go to. So what can be done to try to help make sure things like this do not happen?

There are still a lot of questions about what happened and why at the Springfield Township home. Erin Wiley has been a licensed counselor for the last decade. “Sound, healthy adults do not hurt children. This speaks to something deeper and darker going on. This is not a typical parental reaction. It is highly unlikely that there were absolutely no warning signs that this was a mother struggling as a parent. I feel like society fails when this happens.”

Wiley says while she’s not connected in any way to Taylor, this is a clear case of someone who desperately needed help. “This is not something a person does when they are in their right mind, healthy, balanced and whole. As a clinician, this breaks my heart to know she did not get the help she needed. This is clearly a person who was desperately struggling.”

Wiley says if you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t be embarrassed to ask for help. The first step is to reach out to a mental health professional, and there are other avenues. “If you are struggling and feeling unheard by the system and can’t get help, keep trying for the sake of the kids. Reach out to a trusted friend, a pastor, a doctor or pediatrician and tell them you’re struggling. There is no shame in that.”

There are easy things we can all be doing to help others. “Check in with your neighbor. Send a card or a text to someone to let them know you are thinking about them. Those simple things let people know they are not disconnected, they are not on their own.”

Wiley says it truly does take a lot of hands to help lift up everyone in the community. “There are so many small things we can all do as siblings, neighbors, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles to help support young families It is a stressful time and people need support.”

