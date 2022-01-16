1/15: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Any lingering light lake-effect snow and flurries will gradually taper off. Otherwise clearing skies and cold with lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the low 30s. SUNDAY NIGHT: A bit of light snow possible Sunday night, mainly east of I-75. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows near 20. MONDAY: A few snow showers and flurries possible but little to no accumulation is expected. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 30s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s. Mostly cloudy and breezy Wednesday with a few snow showers possible and highs near 40. Partly sunny and cold again Thursday with highs in the mid-20s. Mostly sunny Friday with highs in the low 20s. Partly sunny Saturday with highs around 30.

