Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Colorado officers help deer with head stuck in trash can lid

A deer in Colorado got its head stuck in a trash can lid.
A deer in Colorado got its head stuck in a trash can lid.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, Colo. (Gray News) – Officials with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department responded to a deer in need on Friday.

Wildlife officers Katie Doyle and Sean Dodd helped a deer that had a trash can lid stuck around its head.

Pictures of the deer were posted on the CPW Northeast region’s Twitter account.

The lid had a hole in it which was probably being used for a recycling or feed container, according to the CPW.

The officers who found the animal were able to remove the lid and set it free.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at Encore Nightclub Saturday morning.
Police: Two people hurt after shooting leads to car crash
Staff members are once again working at El Tipico after the restaurant closed for a week due to...
Restaurant reopens after staff hit by covid
Justin Vaugh, 31, accused of stealing a vehicle with a passenger inside.
Police: Man steals car with passenger sleeping in backseat
It was reported around 9:00 p.m. on Friday night near the county line.
Crews on scene of fire at Toledo Shredding
Inside The Southside Six!
Dine in the 419: The Biggest Gyro in Northwest Ohio!

Latest News

Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi: Captor grew “belligerent” late in standoff
Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves...
Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm
Tens of millions of Americans along the East Coast are getting a winter blast.
Winter storm brings snow, sleet, ice, power outages
A person hugs the father of Ousmane Konteh, 2, in front of a hearse after the funeral service...
Bronx fire victims’ funeral draws huge outpouring of grief
Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as...
Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102