TPD: Man, 41, shot in drive-by Sunday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened Sunday afternoon around 12:30 at an apartment on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Lawrence Avenue. A witness told police they saw a black car with a Michigan license plate leave the scene traveling south on Lawrence, according to detectives.

The condition of the victim, a 41-year-old man, was not immediately available, police said. They have no suspects.

