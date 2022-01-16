Traffic
TPD: Man, 41, shot in drive-by Sunday afternoon

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened Sunday afternoon around 12:30 at an apartment on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Lawrence Avenue. A witness told police they saw a black car with a Michigan license plate leave the scene traveling south on Lawrence, according to detectives.

The condition of the victim, a 41-year-old man, was not immediately available, police said. They have no suspects.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

