Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as...
Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Tuskegee Airman Brigadier Gen. Charles McGee died Sunday at the age of 102.

He was one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.

He died in his sleep with “his right hand over his heart,” his youngest daughter said in a statement.

“Today, we lost an America hero,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a tweet. “While I am saddened by his loss, I’m also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy and his character. Rest in Peace, General.”

McGee was a decorated veteran who flew 409 combat missions during his career.

He was part of the successful all-Black Tuskegee Airmen, a group that was highly influential in the civil rights movement.

