1/16: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with winds shifting to the northwest and becoming breezy after midnight. Lows in the low 20s, and some snow will be possible east of I-75, especially in Erie and Huron Counties. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few snow showers and flurries possible. Highs in the low 30s. A few flurries may linger into Monday night, otherwise diminishing winds with lows in the low 20s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. A southwest breeze Tuesday night will bring temps up into Wednesday when they will top out in the low 40s. Otherwise a few snow showers possible on Wednesday. Temps fall Wednesday afternoon and drop into the mid-teens on Wednesday night. Partly sunny Thursday and then mainly sunny on Friday with highs in the mid-20s both days.

