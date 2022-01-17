1/17: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Traffic
Wintry mix clearing east; warming through midweek
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Flakes finally started flying in Toledo around noon, as Erie/Huron Counties had already picked up 3-4″ overnight. Light freezing drizzle is possible west of I-75 this afternoon, before sun and warmer temps win out through the midweek. Another cold front will send high into the teens Thursday, waking up to single-digit lows Friday morning.

