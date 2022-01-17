1/17/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Above freezing temps expected the next couple of days
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance of a few flurries, lows in the mid 20s, wind chills in the teens. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy early, becoming partly cloudy late, highs in the mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s. WEDNESDAY: Windy in the morning with a chance of sprinkles and flurries, then dry in the afternoon. Temperatures begin in the upper 30s but will drop into the 20s by sunset.
