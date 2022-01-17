Homecoming for Pemberville man who spent 5 months in hospital fighting COVID-19

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - After a long battle with COVID-19, Loren LaVoy is finally reunited with his family.

“Dad’s finally coming home, tomorrow would be five months to the day,” says his daughter Erica Speck.

LaVoy caught the coronavirus back in August, and he was treated at a hospital in Columbus where he spent over two months in a coma while on a ventilator.

He then spent the last month at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Northwest Ohio gaining his strength back so he could get home to his family.

And his kids say against all odds, he successfully fought for his life.

“They told us multiple times that he wasn’t going to make it. He had three chest tubes, probably 14 blood transfusions, kidney failure, lung failure, a collapsed lung, multiple pneumonias, everything that could have happened, happened. They said he’s the one percent, and a it’s miracle that he made it,” says his kids Austin LaVoy, Alyssa Krock, and Erica Speck.

His children say that LaVoy fought so hard because he has four grandsons all under two years old. They say more than anything, he wanted to be able to see them grow up.

“When he was on the ventilator I would play videos of them all the time. Even though he was down, we did everything we could to remind him of those babies and to get him home,” says his daughter Alyssa Krock.

It’s been a long and tough five months for LaVoy and his family, but right now, the kids say they are just grateful to still have their dad.

“We’re just so excited that he’s here with us. We’re feeling very lucky that he got to be one of the few people, as sick as he was, that got to make it.”

