January 17th Weather Forecast

Cold But Dry Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be breezy and cloudy today with a high near the freezing mark. A few breaks in the clouds are possible on Tuesday with a high in the middle 30s. Wednesday will be near 40 degrees. Sunshine and clouds will return late week with cold and dry weather. Highs will be in the upper teens to the 20s through Saturday. Snow chances look unremarkable for the next 7-days. Below average rain and snow chances are expected through the month of January.

