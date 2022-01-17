Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Limited anti-viral COVID pills arrive in NW Ohio

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New medications to treat COVID in pill form are now available to patients, although in limited supply.

Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir are both anti-viral COVID-19 pills that block the virus’s ability to replicate.

But there is a very low inventory of the drug and states are only able to distribute it in very small amounts to hospital outpatient pharmacies in Ohio.

In Michigan, the supply is just as limited, but the medication will be distributed to Meijer Pharmacies.

Mercy Health Dr. James Tita, MD says “It’s very limited, I think our allocation for this week was less than 20 doses.”

Both of the medications need to be given at the first onset of COVID or they don’t work. Tita says “It needs to be within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. Preferably within 3 to work. And you need to have at least one risk factor for serious disease.”

The serious disease criteria include the unvaccinated according to Dr. Brian Kaminski from ProMedica. “It does give deference to those people that are unvaccinated because they’re at the highest risk. And those people that are immunocompromised, so people that are at the upper age limits and those that are immunocompromised, as defined by the CDC.”

The pills need to be taken for five days in a row and you can’t be so sick that you’re in the hospital. The medications are being distributed locally at Toledo Hospital’s outpatient pharmacy and also at its Fostoria and Lima locations. For Mercy, it will be available at its St. V’s outpatient pharmacy and at its Defiance Clinic outpatient pharmacy.

Doctors say they anticipate that supplies will increase by the Spring, which will not help with the current Omicron wave that continues to overwhelm hospitals.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas County Sheriff's Deputies found a man shot inside a car at the intersection of Holland...
Man found shot inside car at Lucas County intersection dies
It happened Sunday afternoon around 12:30 at an apartment on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and...
TPD: Man, 41, shot in drive-by Sunday afternoon
Justin Vaugh, 31, accused of stealing a vehicle with a passenger inside.
Police: Man steals car with passenger sleeping in backseat
One person was shot at Encore Nightclub Saturday morning.
Police: Two people hurt after shooting leads to car crash
University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
University of Michigan removes Schlissel as school president

Latest News

A special homecoming for Loren Levoy
Homecoming for Pemberville man who spent 5 months in hospital fighting COVID-19
Archbold Medical Center is partnering with First Missionary Baptist church for the sixth time...
Three walk-in COVID vaccination clinics scheduled this week
COVID Pills Arrive In NW Ohio
Meijer offering free delivery through Jan. 29