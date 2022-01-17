Traffic
Man found shot inside car at Lucas County intersection dies

Lucas County Sheriff's Deputies found a man shot inside a car at the intersection of Holland...
Lucas County Sheriff's Deputies found a man shot inside a car at the intersection of Holland Sylvania Road and Perrysburg Holland Road Sunday night.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after Lucas County Sheriff’s deputies said they were found shot in their car that was sitting at an intersection.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a driver called 911 after they noticed a vehicle with bullet holes stopped at the intersection of South Holland Sylvania Road and Perrysburg Holland Road, according to Captain Matt Luettke of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a man in the car and began giving him lifesaving aid. Luettke said he died at the hospital.

Investigators were seen marking off several shell casings at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

