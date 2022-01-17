Meijer offering free delivery through Jan. 29

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Meijer announced Monday that it’s offering free home delivery on orders of more than $35 through Jan. 29.

Customers can shop online or via the Meijer app for more than 100,000 products, including grocery items, toys, pet food, beauty products and beer and wine.

They schedule a delivery or pickup time and a personal shopper hand-selects those items according to customer preferences.

Meijer has added the ability to track orders, the ability to accept or reject order substitutions in real time, and being able to use mPerks rewards and digitally clip coupons via the Meijer app.

