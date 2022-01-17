Traffic
Three walk-in COVID vaccination clinics scheduled this week

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More walk-in clinics for COVID vaccinations are scheduled for this week in Lucas County.

All three shots and boosters are available at the Health Department located at 635 N. Erie St.

That clinic will run Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Pediatric clinics are also being held at the Lucas Co. Rec Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

