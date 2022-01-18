1/18: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

A few more breaks of sun will warm us past the freezing mark today, with southwest winds starting to ramp up overnight. That will help keep temps steady through Wednesday morning, with a few sprinkles out ahead of our mid-morning cold front. We’ll start the day near 40F, dropping below freezing again by noon -- and failing to make that mark again until at least next week.

