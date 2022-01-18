Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

1/18: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Winds picking up overnight; sharp temp drop through Wednesday
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few more breaks of sun will warm us past the freezing mark today, with southwest winds starting to ramp up overnight. That will help keep temps steady through Wednesday morning, with a few sprinkles out ahead of our mid-morning cold front. We’ll start the day near 40F, dropping below freezing again by noon -- and failing to make that mark again until at least next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas County Sheriff's Deputies found a man shot inside a car at the intersection of Holland...
Man found shot inside car at Lucas County intersection dies
It happened Sunday afternoon around 12:30 at an apartment on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and...
TPD: Man, 41, shot in drive-by Sunday afternoon
A special homecoming for Loren Levoy
Homecoming for Pemberville man who spent 5 months in hospital fighting COVID-19
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Justin Vaugh, 31, accused of stealing a vehicle with a passenger inside.
Police: Man steals car with passenger sleeping in backseat

Latest News

1/18: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
1/18: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Turning Colder Late Week
January 18th Weather Forecast
January 18th Weather Forecast
January 18th Weather Forecast
1/17/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/17/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast