1/18/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Breezy overnight as temperatures rise
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy, temperatures rising from the mid 30s into the upper 30s, southwest winds could gust up to 35 mph. WEDNESDAY: Chance of light rain showers in the morning, then dry the rest of the day, breezy early, temperatures falling from the upper 30s into the lower 30s. THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, cold, highs near 20.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

