Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Building Better Schools: Ottawa Hills makes progress on The Foundry

The 6,800 square-foot learning space is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Foundry inside Ottawa Hills High School is making progress.

It will serve as the academic heart of the Jr./Sr. High School. The state of the art space will be used for research, technology, and as an intervention center serving students in grades 7-12.

The project is being financed through a new capital campaign and borrowing; the borrowed money would be repaid from the 2.6-mill bond issue passed by Village voters on Nov. 3, 2020.

The finished space could be dedicated as soon as the fall of 2022.

The space wlll be used for the following:

• Personalized learning

• Structured learning assistance, executive functioning/social emotional learning/coaching

• Team study tables/collaborative learning experiences

• Design thinking

• Developing a new Leadership Academy: personal, organizational, community leadership

• College and Career Coaching

• Technological immersion

• Entrepreneurship

• SAT/ACT prep

• Professional development for our faculty and staff

• Adult education for our community members

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas County Sheriff's Deputies found a man shot inside a car at the intersection of Holland...
Man found shot inside car at Lucas County intersection dies
It happened Sunday afternoon around 12:30 at an apartment on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and...
TPD: Man, 41, shot in drive-by Sunday afternoon
A special homecoming for Loren Levoy
Homecoming for Pemberville man who spent 5 months in hospital fighting COVID-19
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

Latest News

Joshua Smith is one of 6 scholarship recipients. Smith is a Senior at Bowsher High school
MLK Scholarship Breakfast supports local students
McKinley STEMM Academy powers Christmas tree with solar panel.
Building Better Schools: McKinley STEMM Academy lights Christmas tree with solar energy
Owens Community College offers new Fast Track program
Owens receives grant to improve Adult College Readiness
Building Better Schools: Sylvania helps 8th graders explore Career Tech