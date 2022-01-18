Building Better Schools: Ottawa Hills makes progress on The Foundry

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Foundry inside Ottawa Hills High School is making progress.

It will serve as the academic heart of the Jr./Sr. High School. The state of the art space will be used for research, technology, and as an intervention center serving students in grades 7-12.

The project is being financed through a new capital campaign and borrowing; the borrowed money would be repaid from the 2.6-mill bond issue passed by Village voters on Nov. 3, 2020.

The finished space could be dedicated as soon as the fall of 2022.

The space wlll be used for the following:

• Personalized learning

• Structured learning assistance, executive functioning/social emotional learning/coaching

• Team study tables/collaborative learning experiences

• Design thinking

• Developing a new Leadership Academy: personal, organizational, community leadership

• College and Career Coaching

• Technological immersion

• Entrepreneurship

• SAT/ACT prep

• Professional development for our faculty and staff

• Adult education for our community members

