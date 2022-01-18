Traffic
January 18th Weather Forecast

Turning Colder Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:10 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with a high in the middle 30s. A few sprinkles are possible early Wednesday with a high in the upper 30s. Temperatures will drop into the low to middle 30s for the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 20s for the rest of the 7-day forecast. Thursday through early Saturday will be mostly sunny. There is a chance of light snow on Monday.

