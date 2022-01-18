January 18th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with a high in the middle 30s. A few sprinkles are possible early Wednesday with a high in the upper 30s. Temperatures will drop into the low to middle 30s for the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 20s for the rest of the 7-day forecast. Thursday through early Saturday will be mostly sunny. There is a chance of light snow on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.