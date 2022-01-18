Traffic
Large Toledo family loses everything in devastating house fire

Family of 13 displaced following a devastating house fire. Now they are asking for the community’s help.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the afternoon of January 11th, Earnerstine and Terrance Jones lost their home in a devastating fire. The two have 5 biological children and care for 8 other children.

“Our main goal is to get shelter again so we can be back in a house. because once we get shelter and we are together, we can make anything work. We are a family that overcomes a lot of obstacles,” says Earnestine Jones.

According to Jones, one of her young children discovered the fire. In the blaze, the family lost tons of clothes and family memories. “A couple of kids had to leave with just what was on their backs, no coat or shoes. And also I had a business out of the place to, where I was about to start a printing business. I lost all equipment that hasn’t even been used yet,” says Jones.

Jones told 13abc that it was people her family had helped in the past that urged them to ask for help. “We raised 45 kids in our home and only 5 of them have been ours. A lot of those people just reached back and said it’s time for you all to ask for help,” says Jones.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe to help the family get back on their feet and be reunited under one roof.

“Somehow this is God’s will. Why we don’t know, but somehow God’s going to work it out,” says Jones.

The family is accepting donations, to donate click here.

